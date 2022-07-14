The US Drought Monitor just released their weekly report regarding drought around the state, revealing that some areas have gotten significantly better in terms of dryness compared to last week.
While 98.48 percent of the state is still considered 'abnormally dry' and 82.84 percent of the state meets the threshold for drought – exactly the same as last week – there was a significant drop in drought severity in some regions.
Last week, it was reported that 44.60 percent of the state was experiencing 'severe' drought or worse, account for tiers two through four (max) on the drought severity scale. This week, that number has dropped to 31.59 percent, with approximately 13 percent of the state dropping to the lowest level of dryness that meets the threshold for drought.
The biggest improvement was seen in southern and southwest Colorado, which can be seen with the recession of the darker orange shading between the two maps below.
The first map show is from last week's report:
This second map shows this week's report. Note the decrease in area colored with the darker orange.
There's no avoiding the fact that Colorado is dangerously dry, that fire risk is still extremely prevalent, and that this will probably be an issue for many months to come. That being said, the fact that several more days of precipitation are in the forecast could mean more improvement ahead.
See additional detail from the US Drought Monitor here.
