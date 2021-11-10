Wildlife mitigation efforts along Colorado's busiest roads have been a hot topic lately, with footage capturing many animals using a new underpass that travels beneath I-25.
Designed to allow animals to move safely and to prevent vehicle collisions, mitigation passes are scattered around the state.
If you're curious to see where these passes are located, there's a map for that. More than 50 mitigation passes can be found around the state, some that go under the road and some that go over it.
Find an interactive map of those road crossings here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.