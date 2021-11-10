Map: Colorado DOT, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot). View full interactive map here.

Here's a look at the rough location of wildlife mitigation passes in Colorado. This map shows both overpasses and underpasses. Map: Colorado DOT, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot). View full interactive map here.

Wildlife mitigation efforts along Colorado's busiest roads have been a hot topic lately, with footage capturing many animals using a new underpass that travels beneath I-25.

Designed to allow animals to move safely and to prevent vehicle collisions, mitigation passes are scattered around the state.

This image is an artist rendering of a wildlife overpass on US 160, CO 151. Photo Courtesy: CDOT.

This image is an artist rendering of a wildlife overpass. Photo Courtesy: CDOT.

If you're curious to see where these passes are located, there's a map for that. More than 50 mitigation passes can be found around the state, some that go under the road and some that go over it.

Find an interactive map of those road crossings here.

