Coal Creek Canyon (Photo) Credit Jeffrey Beall (Wikipedia Creative Commons)

Coal Creek Canyon

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Beall (Wikipedia Creative Commons).

A man's body was found near a creek in north Colorado early Saturday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were notified about 10:15 a.m. Saturday of a man aged 20- to 30-years-old was unconscious and not breathing near Coal Creek in Boulder County.

Rescue and medical teams responded to the 31000 block of Coal Creek Drive and pronounced the man, whose name was not released, deceased at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Approx. Location of Body Found Near Coal Creek (Photo) via Google Maps

The approximate location where the man's body was found early Saturday in Boulder County, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Photo via Google Maps

The Boulder County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate was not deemed suspicious. There is no threat to the public, officials said.

The identity of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death will be determined by the

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Coal Creek, commonly known as Coal Creek Canyon, is located in an unincorporated community in Jefferson, Boulder, and Gilpin counties in northern Colorado.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.