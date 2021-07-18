A man's body was found near a creek in north Colorado early Saturday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were notified about 10:15 a.m. Saturday of a man aged 20- to 30-years-old was unconscious and not breathing near Coal Creek in Boulder County.
Rescue and medical teams responded to the 31000 block of Coal Creek Drive and pronounced the man, whose name was not released, deceased at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Boulder County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate was not deemed suspicious. There is no threat to the public, officials said.
The identity of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death will be determined by the
The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of the death.
Coal Creek, commonly known as Coal Creek Canyon, is located in an unincorporated community in Jefferson, Boulder, and Gilpin counties in northern Colorado.
