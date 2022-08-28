Photo Courtesy: Grand Canyon National Park NPS B. Derr

Photo Courtesy: Grand Canyon National Park  NPS B. Derr

Park rangers recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who fell from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on Friday, according to a news release from Grand Canyon National Park officials. 

The man's body was discovered 200 feet below the rim, which is located near the Bright Angel Point Trail. According to officials, the victim was off of the trail when he fell from the rim. 

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is available at this time," the release said. 

Park officials offered the following tips to help visitors stay safe while at the Grand Canyon:

• Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.
• In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.
• Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.
• Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.
• Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.
• Do not back up without first looking where you are going.

Condolences go out to those affected by this death. 

