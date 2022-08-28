Park rangers recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who fell from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on Friday, according to a news release from Grand Canyon National Park officials.
The man's body was discovered 200 feet below the rim, which is located near the Bright Angel Point Trail. According to officials, the victim was off of the trail when he fell from the rim. Bright Angel Point Trail is one of the most popular trails in this area, considered an easy, but scenic route that's roughly one mile long as an out-and-back route. It travels close to a big drop, but is safe for those on trail with an 'easy' rating.
"An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is available at this time," the release said.
Park officials offered the following tips to help visitors stay safe while at the Grand Canyon:
Condolences go out to those affected by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.