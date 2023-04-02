Update 6:34 PM: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in El Paso County, due to a wildfire that is burning near the Cimarron Hills neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
The fire sparked on Sunday afternoon near Peterson Road and Galley Road. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Preble Drive and Boreal Drive, west of Newt Drive.
The areas highlighted on the map below are included on the evacuation area.
FULL EVALUATION. https://t.co/bO0DBa5X2k pic.twitter.com/PVB8UCZuVg— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 2, 2023
"Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately," the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
This is a developing story.
