According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team, which operates out of Eugene, Oregon, a recent rescue relied on one man's MacGyver-esque abilities.
A post from March 5 details that a motorist had attempted to traverse a remote road in Willamette National Forest that had not been maintained for winter travel, thus was covered in deep snow.
The motorist become stuck and could not call for help due to lack of cell phone reception. To make matters worse, his family lived outside of the United States and he had not told anyone where he was at.
Opting to stay with his vehicle – something that can be crucial when it comes to avoiding death by exposure – the man attached his cell phone to a drone that he had with him. He then typed out a text message regarding his situation, including his exact location, and hit send before using the drone to raise the phone into the air.
With the drone several hundred feet in the air, it was able to connect to a cell phone tower, successfully sending his message.
The person he sent the text to reported the situation and crews mobilized to rescue the man. While doing so, they located another stranded motorist that had been stuck in snow for multiple days. They rescued this individual, as well.
Not only did the man's quick thinking with the airborne cellphone help save his own life, it could have saved the life of the other stranded motorist, as well.
The search and rescue team shared several pieces of advice related to winter travel safety:
1. Know what roads are maintained for winter travel prior to setting out on a trip and avoid travel on those that are not. If traveling on unmaintained roads, only do so with a group of well-equipped vehicles.
2. Always tell someone where you're headed and when you'll be back. Do not deviate from this plan without updating your emergency contact.
3. According to Lane County Search and Rescue, nearly every 'stuck vehicle' rescue this winter involved a 4x4 vehicle. Don't underestimate how impassable snow can be. Understand possible outcomes and if you're not prepared to get stuck, don't attempt a route that carries the risk.
This event didn't take place in Colorado, but if you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
