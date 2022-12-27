Police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect accused of threatening to "shoot up" a McDonalds in Colorado Springs last month.
The incident occurred on November 12, 2022 at around 1:40 AM at the McDonalds on 4801 North Academy Boulevard. The suspect was reportedly ordering at the restaurant's drive-thru window when he became aggressive.
"The male pulled up the window and exited his car. The male then threatened the employee with a handgun and stated he was going to “shoot up the place.” The suspect then reentered the vehicle and drove away northbound on Flintridge Drive," the release said.
Officials have described the suspect (pictured below) as a white man with brown hair that is around six feet tall and 200 pounds.
Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact CSPD Investigator Gary Frasier at 719-444-7235.
(1) comment
I’m sure liquor and/or drugs were doing the talking here. Hopefully the pic gets this guy and he starts his road to making amends and recovery.
