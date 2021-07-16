A 57-year-old male sustained a head injury after taking a fall on an outfitter-guided horseback ride near Aspen, Colorado.
On Thursday, search and rescue crews responded to an emergency call on the Tincup-Tinpot trail, which travels 2.5 miles between Lenado and Aspen. The 57-year-old had fallen off of his horse and slid approximately 40 to 50 feet downhill. Due to a head injury, the injured party had "significant bleeding." Because of the injury, the person and group were unable to self-rescue or continue moving on the trail.
Upon arrival of search and rescue crews, the injured person was given first aid and ultimately transported via helicopter to a local hospital. The entire rescue took about 1.5 hours.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue parties involved in this successful mission, including members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, Careflight, and the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
