The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a man believed to be responsible for super-gluing newspaper boxes shut in the Eagle, Avon, and Edwards areas.
The male suspect allegedly damaged around twenty Vail Daily newspaper boxes, that will cost between $300 and $500 each to replace, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
"The investigation has led deputies to a possible suspect, who was caught in the act, on surveillance video at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the Singletree Community Center. The person of interest, who appears to be a male, was acting suspiciously on video and was seen leaving the scene in a gray or silver BMW with a black rocket box on top," the release said.
If you recognize the person in these photos, or have any information on these crimes, contact deputies at (970) 376-7036. To remain anonymous can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com, or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.
"If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers," the release said.
(2) comments
Why replace them ,all you have to do is unstickem ,clean them up and put them back in service and save $300 to $500 jeez
The Vail Daily must have decided not to print something from this guy that they thought inflammatory or libelous.
