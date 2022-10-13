According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a man suspected of starting a large fire during the early hours of October 10 was found stabbed in the chest. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he is now deceased.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and the Stratmoor Fire Department responded to the fire at about 2 AM on October 10, with the blaze located near a homeless camp in unincorporated El Paso County. Upon arrival, several RVs and other vehicles were found to be engulfed in flames. A man suspected of starting the fire was named by residents of the camp, but was not located at that time.
At about 6:30 AM, a report was received about a man who had been shot behind a business near the fire. Authorities responded to the scene and found that a man had been stabbed in the chest at least once, though there was no mention of a gunshot wound in the official release on the matter. This was the same man that witnesses of the fire had said started the blaze. He died on the scene.
On October 12, police arrested 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee for the murder and have since identified the victim as 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz.
The fire was suppressed, though property was destroyed, including RVs, cars, and boats. At least five people were displaced.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Well, some people just don't fool around when it comes to certain behaviors, so if you decide to commit a crime, know that it could cost you your life.
