FBI Denver has published a press release related to a bank robber they're looking for, suspected in robbing two Denver-area banks while donning a hat with ear flaps.
On January 3, at about 9:30 AM, the suspect robbed a Chase Bank location (3435 S. University Boulevard) in Englewood, Colorado before going on to rob a First Bank in Denver (2740 S. Colorado Boulevard) 30 minutes later.
Details of the first bank robbery weren't released, but in the second robbery, it is reported that the suspect passed a demand note to the teller before fleeing the bank. The press release on the matter did not note how much money was stolen, if any.
The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40. He's between five-foot-10 and six-foot-one with a medium build. At the time of the robberies, the suspect was wearing eyeglasses with maroon frames, a khaki and cream trapper-style hat with flaps, a quarter-zip sweater, and gray dress pants.
If you recognize the man in the images or know details that may help solve the case, it is requested that you contact Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 may be available and tipsters can remain anonymous.
