Authorities arrested 21-year-old Jorden Gray on Monday on suspicion of attacking a female jogger in Cañon City earlier this month.
The woman was jogging on the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park at around 8:15 AM on Saturday when the attack occurred, police say.
The jogger was able to fight off the suspect and escape with minor injuries before calling police.
The suspect fled on foot, officials believe.
The following day, Uniform Patrol Officers and Detectives with CCPD arrested Gray at his home and executed search warrants for his home, digital media, and person, CCPD said in a news release.
"The arrest occurred following a weekend of repeated area canvasses and subject interviews. Detectives during their canvass identified available video surveillance and Sunday morning after securing and analyzing video, they were able to identify a suspect," the release said.
Gray faces multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, sexual assault, and criminal mischief.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call detectives at 719-276-5611.
Though attacks on Colorado trails are fairly uncommon, it is important to stay vigilant when exploring natural spaces.
Find a few tips for protecting yourself from trail attacks here.
