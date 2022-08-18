According to a report from the Steamboat Pilot, a 31-year-old man from Iowa, Jacob Cyr, remains missing after attending the controversial 'Rainbow Gathering' event that took place in north Routt County in July, with some attendees showing up in June. Cyr was last seen walking into dense and rugged forest with a fellow camper in the area of Adams Park north trailhead on June 18.
Cyr was later reported missing by his younger sister on August 5. At the time he disappeared, he left personal belongings in his tent, including his wallet and phone.
As of August 13, the search effort continued.
Read an in-depth report about this ongoing case and the search effort surrounding it on the Steamboat Pilot website.
The 'Rainbow Gathering' event that Cyr was attending attracted 10,000s to a remote part of the state near Steamboat Springs. Leading up to the event, many concerns were shared by the public regarding fire safety and environmental impact. Though the official event lasted from July 1 to July 7, many members of the 'Rainbow Family of the Living Light' group planned to get to the area early and stay late.
At least one other search and rescue mission took place in the area of the Rainbow Gathering event in late June, when a man was found roughly a mile away from the main camping area in only shorts and a t-shirt, calling for rescue at about 11:30 PM.
Colorado's search and rescue effort is volunteer-driven. If you'd like to help the cause, consider purchasing a CORSAR card here.
