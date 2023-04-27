According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway into a shooting that reportedly occurred at the 'Gateway Get Down' event on the night of April 21.
At about 9 PM on April 21, deputies responded to the report of a campsite shooting near Gateway Canyons Resort – which is located in the remote community of Gateway, roughly halfway between Grand Junction and Moab and close to the western state line. One of nearly 100 people that were camping with the group had been shot in the abdomen. While several of the campers had heard gunshots throughout the night, no one knew where they came from.
While no suspect information has been released, authorities did make details regarding a 'person of interest' public about a week later. On April 27, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office issued a release stating that they were looking to identify a vehicle and driver, with witnesses claiming the driver was "flipping off" campers in the group earlier in the day. The driver was not described, but the truck was said to be white.
Authorities also clarified that while initial information had indicated that the 'Gateway Get Down' was a marijuana-themed 4/20 event, attendees stated that this was not the case and that the gathering is reportedly focused on outdoor adventure. Based on photos posted on the event Facebook page, the emphasis does seem to be on extreme sports, specifically base jumping – not marijuana.
A Facebook page for the event describes it as: "Seven straight days of climbing, high-lining, skydiving, base jumping, off-roading, gun shooting & all things outdoor adventure for the whole family (provided your family doesn't mind uninvited nudity, loud music, and nondescript debauchery)."
A GoFundMe page was made for the victim, which has since raised more than $14,000. The GoFundMe notes that the victim is expected to make a great recovery after a successful surgery.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
It's worth noting that the community of Gateway is very remote, though it attracts tourists for the unique canyon terrain found nearby. There are about 100 local residents.
Anyone with information related to the event is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707. A tip can also be submitted here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.