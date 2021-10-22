Theodore Hrdlicka, 51, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following a 2019 incident in which he shot several bullets at a vehicle with a grandfather, his son, and grandson inside. The family members were traveling US 36 enroute to camp when the incident occurred.
Hrdlicka was with his wife, Courtney Hrdlicka, at the time, who was driving their vehicle. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the crime, with the couple ultimately being located at an Adams County residence.
While no one in the moving vehicle was hit directly by Hrdlicka's bullets, the young boy was hit with metal fragments from when the bullets struck the vehicle.
According to authorities, this was a road rage incident that was unprovoked. The district attorney on the case called the actions of Hrdlicka "appalling and unfathomable."
Two other vehicles were also hit by gunfire during the incident.
