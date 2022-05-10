Vincent Orozco, 22, was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of murdering two people at a park in Lakewood in 2019.
The bodies of 19-year-old Ivan Rodriguez Rivera and 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick were first discovered at Belmar Park on August 19, 2019. They had both suffered multiple stab wounds, according a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Orozco, who was 18 at the time, was taken into custody on August 21, 2019, after an anonymous tip to police identified him as the killer.
Orozco has been ordered to serve two consecutive life sentences plus 15 years, ultimately convicted of two counts of Murder in the First Degree, one count of Felony Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Robbery.
“Today, we see justice for the tragedy that took two innocent, random victims from the years ahead of them, their community, and their families,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Adam Hepp in a news release.
“We are grateful for the courageous and thorough efforts of law enforcement, and we thank Ivan and Stevan’s families for their patience, their strength, and their undaunted courage throughout this process," he said.
(1) comment
Hope this guy stay in prison where he belongs too! Jess
