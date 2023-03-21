A man that was looking for shed antlers near Humboldt, Kansas accidentally discovered a set of human skeletal remains on Saturday, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).
The man reportedly called 911 at about 5:30 PM on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Office and KBI.
According to officials, the body has not yet been identified, and positive identification may take a long time due to the condition of the remains. An autopsy has also been scheduled.
Anyone with information on this death is asked to contact near 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 365-1400.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.