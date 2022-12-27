A look at the rope system used to retrieve the stuck skier. Image: Grand County Search and Rescue.

A successful search and rescue mission took place on Colorado's Berthoud Pass last week, when a skier reported that they were cliffed-out in deep snow and amid considerable avalanche risk.

On December 23, Grand County Search and Rescue responded to the call for help on the west side of the pass. A skier was uninjured, but stuck in dangerous terrain. The skier had also triggered a small slide and deployed his avalanche air bag.

Members of search and rescue staged above the stuck skier. Utilizing a rope system, a rescuer was able to safely reach the subject, attaching the subject to the same rope system. The two then climbed back up the slope, passing the dangerous cliff section before skiing back to a parking lot as a group.

According to Grand County Search and Rescue, the cliff band where the skier was located is a common spot for incidents to occur, typically at the rate of at least one per year.

The search and rescue team encouraged the public to be highly aware of terrain and surroundings when entering the backcountry. They also stated that this person did the right thing by calling for help, as attempting to self-rescue could have created a more dangerous situation.

If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.

