According to Routt County Search and Rescue, the organization responded to a report of a lost male in a remote backcountry area on June 15. The male was ultimately found about 25 miles northwest of Steamboat Springs, roughly one mile away from the Adams Park area and the controversial 'Rainbow Gathering' that is starting to take shape.
Authorities received a call from the man at about 11:30 PM, reporting that he was lost. The man had set-up a campsite in the area and left for a walk in only shorts and a t-shirt. He eventually became disoriented amid the dense brush and confusing terrain, hurting his leg in a scree field. It's unclear when he started his walk, but it had been dark for hours by the time he called for help.
Dispatchers were able to determine that the man was lost on Saddle Mountain, knowing that the remote nature of his location would pose a number of risks and difficulties when it came to his rescue.
While crews first considered inserting teams on the ground, this would mean a drive of two to three hours to reach the trailhead and that would be before a lot of necessary off-trail bushwhacking required to reach the subject. Not only would this strategy take a long time, it would subject the crew to a number of risks, including navigating terrain where beetle-kill tree falls are common.
Instead, the decision was made to insert a rescue team into the field via helicopter. Classic Air Medical dropped two rescuers within a half-mile of the subject along the summit ridge of the peak.
By this point, the subject had grown extremely cold given his lack of proper gear. The night had a forecasted low of 40 degrees with a breeze.
Upon reaching the subject, crews gave him warm clothes, food, and water. They also administered first-aid before slowly traveling back to the helicopter.
By 5:30 AM, all parties were out of the field.
The Adams Park area and Saddle Mountain generally see very low foot traffic, but an upcoming 'Rainbow Gathering' event is expected to bring 10,000-plus to the area over the months of June and July. The event has drawn controversy due to concerns that come with this many people entering a fragile natural space.
While search and rescue did not confirm that the man was associated with the Rainbow Gathering event, which is technically set to run from July 1 to 7, they did specifically address those gathering in the area with their announcement of the incident.
They noted how remote the Adams Park part of the county was and also stated that calling for help in the area may be difficult due to lack of connection. Long response times can be expected, with rain having the potential to muddy roads and make them impassable.
This man was extremely underprepared for a hike in rugged, unfamiliar terrain – even if he was planning on it being a short one. Luckily, his cell phone had connection and he could call for help.
When venturing away from the campsite, it's important to bring the right safety and survival gear, including proper clothes for the weather, water, a headlamp, and several other hiking essentials.
Colorado's search and rescue effort is volunteer-driven. If you'd like to help the cause, consider purchasing a CORSAR card here.
Thanks goes out to teams involved in this mission, including Routt County Search and Rescue, Routt County Communications, and Classic Air Medical.
