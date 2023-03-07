Alan Lee Phillips, the man recently sentenced for the murders of two hitchhiking women near Breckenridge in 1982, has died, according to Crowley County Coroner Gary Gibson.
Phillips, 71, died at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility on February 27. Information regarding the cause of his death has not been made available, but an autopsy was performed on March 1. The results of the autopsy are still pending, but no foul play is suspected, according to Gibson.
Phillips was first arrested for the two 39-year-old cold case murders of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29, on March 3, 2021.
Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) reports say that Schnee was last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge at about 4:45 PM on January 6, 1982. She was not found until July 3 of that year in rural Park County, roughly 20 miles south of Breckenridge. She had been shot in the back, according to the CBI.
Oberholtzer was last seen at 7:50 PM on the same day Schnee went missing. She was reportedly hitchhiking just south of Breckenridge. Her body was found the next day in the area of the summit of Hoosier Pass at 11,000-plus feet of elevation. She had been shot in the chest.
Nearly four decades later, and through the use of DNA technology and genetic genealogy, CBI identified Phillips as a potential suspect.
He was convicted of the murders in September 2022 and got two life sentences on November 7 of that year. He served just months of his sentence before his death.
