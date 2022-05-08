Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT), are searching for the body of a man who they believe drowned in the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park on Saturday, according to news release from the organization.
"The man was on a tube being pulled behind a boat when he became separated from the tube and went missing in the water at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim was not wearing a life jacket," the release said.
Teams from South Metro Fire Rescue and Park Rangers at Cherry Creek State Park began an immediate search using sonar technology, according to the release. After 90 minutes of searching, MERT was deployed to the scene.
MERT used underwater ROV’s (remote-operated vehicles) until 4 AM on Sunday morning, but were not able to locate the victim. MERT search efforts will resume at 10 AM, the release said.
The reservoir is closed to boating on Sunday, according to officials.
"The drowning comes nearly one year to the day of another one in the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park. On May 2, 2021 a kayaker drowned near the East Shades parking area that is by the east boat ramp after being flipped over in the water. That drowning was classified as a survivable accident if a personal floatation device had been worn," the release said.
This is the second drowning death in Colorado so far this year.
"In 2021 there were 22 total drownings in Colorado, which was down from the 34 drownings in 2020. That 2020 figure is the highest number of drownings on record in the state," the release said.
