Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a package containing 115 Fentanyl-laced pills shipped to EDGE Employee Housing at Copper Mountain in July belonged to Anthony Wahl, 41. When the US Postal Inspector and Drug Enforcement Administration told the sheriff's office about the package of pills presumed to be fentanyl that was on its way, they replaced the package with a replica. Undercover deputies then delivered the replica package to Wahl and arrested him without incident.
Wahl will be sentenced for the class three drug felony of possessing fentanyl with intent to manufacture or distribute on February 13. The judge at the plea hearing noted that the charge carries up to a two-to-four year prison sentence and a $500,000 fine. The expected terms of the plea deal were not included in the press release.
"Fentanyl-laced pills pressed to look like other illicit party drugs is an increasingly common practice," said Summit county Sheriff Jaime Fitzsimons.
Copper Mountain is a community centered around Copper Mountain Resort in Summit County, Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.