A man has been missing in the mountain town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado since October 16 and authorities are asking the public for help finding him. Several oddities exist in the case, including the discovery of his phone and dog.
Michael Kroll, 41, was last seen on October 16 leaving his job at the Pagosa Springs Human Society Thrift Store. He was heard from via text message later that evening but hasn't been seen since.
On October 25, authorities conducted a search along Highway 160, Colorado 151, and in the Capote Lake area, which is found west of Pagosa Springs, off of CO 151. The search was extensive and included an aerial search via drone, but yielded no new information.
According to a Joplin-based news service – where Kroll was originally from – Kroll's dog was found several miles away from his home in a different town, without a collar and without his frequently worn vest. Kroll's phone was found near a highway, while all of his other belongings were found at home.
According to a friend of Kroll's, he would not have abandoned his dog intentionally.
Kroll is described as 5-foot-9-inches and 140 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.
The Pagosa Springs Police Department continues their search for Kroll. Anyone that may have information is asked to contact Detective Neagle at 970-264-4151, extension 241.
