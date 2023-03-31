Investigators from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office are still searching for Michael Kevin Leese, a man who went missing after his cabin was completely destroyed by a fire in Eagle County last Sunday.
Crews from the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority (RFFRA) responded to reports of a fire at 7104 Frying Pan Road at approximately 6:42 AM on March 26. Upon arrival to the scene, crews found the cabin fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed.
"Investigators used their hands, small tools and a cadaver dog as they methodically dug through the wreckage of the cabin. With the amount of destruction, the official cause is unable to be determined. There is no evidence to suggest foul play," the release said.
Crews could not find any evidence to suggest that Leese was killed by the fire, so the investigation has since shifted into a missing persons case.
According to officials, Leese was last seen in on March 25 in Basalt, Colorado. He is described as 5’8”, 140 pounds, with has hazel eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with any information on where Michael Kevin Leese might be is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 970-328-8530.
