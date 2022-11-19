Crews from West Metro Fire were deployed to Bear Creek Lake in Lakewood on Tuesday, after a man got stuck in waist-deep mud. According to officials, the man fell into the mud pit while trying to find his friend's lost cellphone.
"Freshly fallen snow disguised the thick, sticky mud and the man slid right in when he tried to retrieve the phone," officials from West Metro Fire said.
Rescuers were able to pull the man out of pit using a pike pole. Fortunately, he was not injured.
In an interview with KDVR, the man compared the mud to quicksand, claiming that the more he struggled the deeper he sank.
