A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was found stabbed to death at Sanderson Gultch Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.
The Denver Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at around 4:00 PM on Saturday reporting a possibly dead person at the park, which is located near the 1600 block of S. Hazel Court.
Upon arrival to the scene officers located the victim who was unresponsive and appeared to be stabbed. Paramedics also responded, but the man did not survive.
"Through the quick and decisive work of the officers and investigators, and aided by information provided by witnesses, officers detained a suspect nearby approximately 90 minutes after this incident was reported to police," the release said.
Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, was arrested on Saturday night for Investigation of First Degree Murder. No further information regarding the circumstances of the crime has been made available,
The victim's identity and official cause and manner of death will be released after next-of-kin notifications are made.
Anyone with information in this incident and has not yet spoken with the police is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-931-7867.
Once again. Same cultural suspects wreaking havoc in our beautiful State. Gotta love democrats for voting these same ol virtue signaling politicians into office.
