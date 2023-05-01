A man was found shot to death on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to a blotter post from the Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD).
Police were first made aware of a possible shooting near the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue at about 7:18 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered the body of a man that had been shot on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail, near Dorchester Park.
The investigation has since been taken over by detectives from the CSPD Homicide Unit. According to the most recent information, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at (719) 444-7000.
