According to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Kelly McDermott, 32 and of Madison, Wisconsin, was found dead on Colorado's 14,130-foot Capitol Peak on Wednesday, August 4.
After intermittent rain showers and cloud cover limited search efforts on Monday and Tuesday, searchers were able to spot McDermott from the sky 500 feet below the southern side of a ridge known as 'Knife Edge' – the most notorious stretch of the mountain. It appeared as if McDermott had fallen and died from those injuries. McDermott was first reported missing on Sunday, August 1.
The location of McDermott's body has posed issues in regard to recovery. Loose rock on the mountain has created additional risk to search and rescue teams, resulting in a rockslide that injured multiple team members. The formation of a plan to recover McDermott's body is underway, though the recovery could ultimately take days or weeks.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the death of Kelly McDermott. Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this dangerous mission.
