ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A man has been found dead at White Sands National Park, authorities said Tuesday.
New Mexico State Police have identified the man as 63-year-old Jeffrey Minshew of Moriarty.
The National Park Service is coordinating with State Police to investigate the death.
A possible cause of death wasn’t immediately released, but authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.
An unoccupied vehicle was found in the park about 11 a.m. Sunday.
That began a search and the body was discovered around 5 p.m. Monday.
White Sands rangers said there is no shade or water along any of the trails in the park.
They recommend hikers bring at least one gallon of water per person per day along with high energy snacks.
