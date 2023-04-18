According to officials from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the search for 53-year-old Jerry Allbright met a tragic end on Monday evening, with rescue crews discovering a body that they believe belongs to him.
Allbright, a Glen Haven resident, reportedly left his home on Fox Creek Road on foot on Friday evening and never returned. No information regarding where he was headed when he left his house that day has been made available.
Early the next day, officials said several of his family members received a text message from him, saying he was lost in the mountains.
At around 2:00 PM, emergency services were contacted after the family members could not locate Allbright themselves.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was able to determine that the text message came from approximately a mile and a half west of Fox Creek Road.
[4/17/23] The search for a missing Glen Haven man is continuing. Sunday's efforts to find Jerry Allbright included Larimer County Search and Rescue teams assisted by dogs on the ground, as well as Civil Air Patrol resources and drone deployment for aerial searching.— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 17, 2023
1/5 pic.twitter.com/59aVQvxDLL
At 11:08 AM on Tuesday, the sheriff's office gave its final update on the search.
"With heavy hearts, we have an update on the search for missing a Glen Haven resident. On the evening of April 17, a ground search crew located a deceased male believed to be Jerry," the tweet reads.
Recovery teams were unable to reach the body on Monday night due to hazardous terrain and fading light, but returned on Tuesday.
"While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, we take comfort in knowing Jerry will be returned to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts during this time of loss," the sheriff's office said.
The coroner's office has not yet determined the manner of death.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this loss.
