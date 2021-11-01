Photo Credit: Parker Police Department.

Photo Credit: Parker Police Department.

Authorities arrested a man for the theft of a go-kart after he returned to the same store where a go-kart was stolen from a month later in Parker, Colorado.

On September 11, at about 4:20 PM, the suspect, described as a one-armed heavy-set Hispanic male, rode away from the local Murdoch's in a go-kart before flipping it and then leaving in a pick-up truck with a suspected female accomplice. The go-kart was left behind.

The suspect. Photo Credit: Parker Police Department.

The suspect. Photo Credit: Parker Police Department.

The same two suspects then returned to Murdoch's on September 24, loading a go-kart onto a trailer before driving away.

Last week, the suspect again returned to the same Murdoch's, with employees recognizing him immediately. They called the Parker Police Department, who responded and arrested the man for outstanding warrants, transporting him to the Douglas County Jail.

"Thank you for looking out for each other and our great town," wrote the Parker Police Department, noting that assistance in solving the case came from local residents, businesses, and visitors.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.