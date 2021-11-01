Authorities arrested a man for the theft of a go-kart after he returned to the same store where a go-kart was stolen from a month later in Parker, Colorado.
On September 11, at about 4:20 PM, the suspect, described as a one-armed heavy-set Hispanic male, rode away from the local Murdoch's in a go-kart before flipping it and then leaving in a pick-up truck with a suspected female accomplice. The go-kart was left behind.
The same two suspects then returned to Murdoch's on September 24, loading a go-kart onto a trailer before driving away.
Last week, the suspect again returned to the same Murdoch's, with employees recognizing him immediately. They called the Parker Police Department, who responded and arrested the man for outstanding warrants, transporting him to the Douglas County Jail.
"Thank you for looking out for each other and our great town," wrote the Parker Police Department, noting that assistance in solving the case came from local residents, businesses, and visitors.
