According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
Two other climbers in the area were able to reach the injured scrambler and call 911.
Despite the extensive nature of his injuries, the injured climber was coherent and able to respond to questions. While waiting on first responders, the climbers assisting in the situation worked to keep the injured man warm.
Once at the scene, rescuers were able to climb up to the ledge where the injured party was located. They put him in a full-body vacuum splint and loaded him into a litter for evacuation, lowering him down the remaining 200 feet of the formation and to the Bluebird shelter. At this point, further evaluation took place and he was ultimately taken to a local hospital via ambulance for additional care.
The true extent of the injuries the man sustained were not included in the press release on the matter, though they were likely quite severe considering the distance of the fall.
While routes vary and the route involved in this incident was not listed, climbing the Second Flatiron can mean ascending more than 1,000 feet. There are multiple routes on the formation, with many of them frequently climbed without ropes due to their lower, but still technical climbing grade. One of the more popular routes is called Freeway, which is rated 5.0 on Mountain Project – at the low end of a technical climbing grade, but still presenting a deadly risk when unroped.
Free solo climbing is a sport that carries inherent and extreme risks and should be reserved for only those that are experts in the sport. This involves scaling rocks without ropes for protection. Some find this appealing as it allows for faster climbing and more freedom to move about the rock, while others are attracted to it due to the additional thrill. Regardless of skill, risk remains present and accidents can result in serious injury or death.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
