A man from Greeley is facing 96 years in prison after attempting to blow up a methanol tank near a public park. Had the tank exploded, the blast could have stretched a quarter-mile, putting residents, responding officers, and others at great risk.
Stephen Garcia, 64, was convicted of the 2019 crime earlier this month, with the jury finding him guilty of first degree assault, criminal attempt to commit possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from an incident that took place in 2019. Law enforcement responded to a call about a suspicious person near an active drilling site located in close proximity to Greeley's Missile Silo Park, a public space.
Upon arrival, officers found Garcia attempting to ignite gasses in a tank with a handheld flare. He was non-responsive to requests to stop, which resulted in officers first firing bean bag rounds at the culprit before one officer discharged two rounds from a firearm, shooting Garcia in the jaw and shoulder. At that point, Garcia was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Garcia now faces up to 96 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after his conviction, with a minimum possible penalty of 30 years.
His sentencing hearing is August 11.
Thank God for the police officers using force to stop the nut job from maybe killing hundreds.
