The Delta Police Department (DPD) has confirmed the death of 31-year-old Deonta Pittman, who reportedly drowned while swimming in Colorado's Confluence Lake on Sunday afternoon.
"Members of the Delta Police Department were dispatched to Confluence Lake for a report of a male who was last seen attempting to swim to the island on the west said of the lake and had not been seen for a couple of hours," DPD said in an announcement.
Crews from the Delta Fire Department began a search by rescue boat upon arrival, but were unable to locate Pittman on the island or in the water, according to DPD.
The lake was closed to the public at 4:30 PM, officials said.
"Delta County Search and Rescue were notified and responded with members, equipment and boats. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife also responded with a boat housed nearby at Sweitzer Lake State Park and began searching for the male in the lake," DPD said.
Using sonar, crews were eventually able to locate Pittman's body, which was submerged in around nine feet of water, police said.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
This is the third drowning death in Colorado so far this year. The first involved a 24-year-old from Montrose that got trapped under ice at Chipeta Lake in January. The second involved a 29-year-old man who drowned in a tubing accident at Cherry Creek State Park.
