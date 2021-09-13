According to officials in Longmont, a man has disappeared after leaving for a nighttime bike ride in Longmont, Colorado on Friday, September 10.
Identified as Saza, age 54, the man left for the bike ride at around 8 PM with an expected return of 10 PM. He did not make it back home.
His typical route takes him along various Longmont greenway trails to Sandstone Ranch, at which point he heads west toward Hover Street.
In a post detailing the case, Saza is described as 5-foot-seven-inches and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears hearing aids but was not wearing them when he left for his ride.
Anyone with information that may be related to the case is asked to contact the Longmont Emergency Communications center at 303-651-8501
