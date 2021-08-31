According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an adult male was found floating in the water at Lon Hagler Reservoir near Loveland.
Multiple 911 calls were made around 8 AM on Tuesday after the man was spotted floating following his attempt to retrieve a boat that had drifted away from shore. When emergency crews arrived, a passerby in a boat assisted them in getting the unresponsive male to shore. He was declared deceased shortly after 8:30 AM.
The unoccupied boat the male was attempting to bring back to shore was recovered and no one else is known to be missing related to the incident.
Identification and official cause of death has not been released. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator on the case, Pete Mesecher, at 970-498-5144.
Lon Hagler Reservoir is 181 acres large, managed for trophy bass and sunfish though trout, bass, catfish, perch, and bluegill are also commonly caught. It's a popular spot for boat fishing, but also for shore anglers, found southwest of Loveland, Colorado.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Thanks goes out to responding agencies, including LCSO, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
If you'd like to help support Colorado's search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. Learn about that here.
