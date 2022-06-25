A man's body was recovered from Sweetwater Lake on Wednesday, after his canoe capsized the night before, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Crews were made aware of a woman stranded on in the cliffs north of Sweetwater Lake, near Dotsero, on Wednesday morning.
"It was determined during the rescue that the female had been canoeing the night before with her husband and their dog. The canoe capsized and the female and dog were able to swim to the shore. Unfortunately, the male party was unable to reach the shore," the release said.
The mans body was discovered and retrieved by fisherman and paddleboarders acting as good Samaritans, according to officials.
"Gypsum Fire Protection District was at the scene, as well as members of Search and Rescue and a local U.S. Forest Service employee. All assisted in the recovery of the body with Gypsum Fire providing initial care for the female who had been stranded over-night," the release said.
(2) comments
Nitwits , Dotsero isn't in NW Colorado .
If you divide the state into quadrants, it is. Not by much, though.
