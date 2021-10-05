According to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, 38-year-old Loren M. Ryerson, of Aspen, died following a fall on the south bank of the Roaring Fork River in the early morning hours of October 3.
After Ryerson was seen lying partially in the Roaring Fork River near Newberry Park on October 4, a welfare check was conducted. Ryerson was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital and then to St. Anthony Hospital with head trauma where he was pronounced deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time and the case is being investigated as an accident. Ryerson's official cause of death will be determined during an autopsy.
Newberry Park is found northeast of the eastern end of Main Street.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.