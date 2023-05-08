According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, one person has died following an ATV accident that took place over the weekend in the western Colorado community of Gateway.
At about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a witness report that involved a man getting swept away into West Creek while on a four-wheeler. According to the witness, an older male was reportedly working on his property when he accidentally backed the vehicle into the creek.
The man was later identified as 94-year-old Michael Olshove. Olshove was located about a quarter-mile downstream from where he was swept into the river. He was unconscious and not breathing when he was recovered, with life-saving efforts not successful.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Olshove's death.
Snow is melting fast in Colorado and as a result, stream flow is high on many of the state's rivers and creeks. This makes it crucial to use extra caution while around these bodies of water.
