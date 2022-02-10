According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, a snowmobiler died following an accident that took place on February 8.
Victim Robert E. Welland, 68 and of Jefferson, was riding his snowmobile with a group of people in the area of Cottonwood Pass when he went out of sight from the group. When one of the other riders found Welland, he was unconscious and pinned beneath his snowmobile.
Riders at the scene called for help and pulled the snowmobile off of Welland, starting CPR until help arrived.
Emergency help arrived, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Welland was declared deceased at the scene. His body was then transferred to the Chaffee County Coroner in Salida.
Details about what specifically happened that resulted in the snowmobile overturning were not released. This can be a common problem in deeper powder and while many incidents of this nature don't result in injury, consequences can be much more severe if a rider gets pinned. Snowmobiles weigh about 500 pounds on average.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card.
