According to Summit County Rescue Group, a collapsed male dirt biker was reported around 3 PM on Wednesday in the Dillon area, which is down the road from Breckenridge, Colorado.
The initial 911 call regarding the discovery was made by a group of dirt bikers that encountered the man, still alive at the time, on the side of Tenderfoot Trail #9511, which is located above the disc golf course in Dillon. While the group of riders did not know the man, they had met him in the parking lot previously and had been riding with him in the area that day.
When the group of riders encountered the man that died, he was sitting on a log and complaining about being unable to breath. He soon fell to the ground and was unresponsive.
A total of twenty-one Summit County Rescue Group members came to answer the call, ultimately transporting the deceased man out via ATV and a covered litter, delivering him to the local coroner's office.
Details regarding why the man died were not released. Inability to breathe could be caused by anything from a wreck to an allergic reaction, making it difficult to speculate about cause of death at this point. Additional details may be released by the coroner when they are made available. No mention of a wreck was included in the original press release.
Tenderfoot Trail #9511 also seems to go by the name of Roost Trail, which is a 1.2-mile trail on Tenderfoot Mountain.
Summit County Rescue Group is an all-volunteer group that responded to 185 calls in 2020, up dramatically from 88 calls on average during the 2014-2017 range. They can be supported here.
