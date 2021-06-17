According to the Boulder County Communications Center, a cyclist has died after an incident on Chapman Drive Trail around 8:24 AM on Wednesday, June 16.
A 60-year-old male was on a group ride when the group stopped to take a break on their way up the trail. Upon stopping, the man collapsed. Despite the life-saving efforts of riders on site and the responding rescue team, the man did not regain consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The official cause of death will be later released by the coroner's office. Foul play is not believed to have taken place at this time.
Chapman Drive Trail is approximately 2.6 miles long, traveling from a trailhead on Boulder Canyon Drive to Realization Point on Flagstaff Road with an average grade of seven percent.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death. Thanks goes out to responding search and rescue teams and bystanders that provided medical aid. Departments involved include Boulder Rural Fire Department, Four Mile Fire Department, Boulder Mountain Parks and Open Space, Boulder County Parks and Open Space, American Medical Response (AMR), Boulder County Sheriff's Office, and Boulder County Coroner's Office.
While there's no clear indication of what might have happened in this case, some signs point to it being medical-related. It's also worth noting that even morning temperatures in Colorado right now are extremely hot, capable of resulting in heat-induced medical conditions, like heat stroke.
While recreating in Colorado amid hot summer temperatures, it's crucial to stay hydrated and be cautious with physical exertion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.