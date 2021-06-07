According to the Eagle Police Department, a man has died in a boating accident on the Eagle River in Colorado.
Around 6:30 PM on June 6, a search and rescue team responded to the report of a non-responsive man in Eagle River. The man was wearing a life jacket at the time he was discovered by two paddleboarders, who pulled him out of the water and started administering CPR.
Called by the paddleboarders, rescue crews arrived at the scene to assist with the effort to save the man's life. Despite their effort, the man remained unresponsive. He was eventually transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Aside from "male in his mid-50s", details regarding the victim have not been made available pending notification of next-of-kin.
Details regarding what may have led to the fatal boating accident have also not been released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Thanks goes out to the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, the Eagle Police Department, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eagle County Paramedics Services, as well as the unidentified paddleboarders, for their role in this operation.
The Eagle Police Department public information officer used the incident to remind the public that water levels in the area are currently very high due to spring snowmelt run-off, making the flow of the Eagle River fast moving, more powerful, and less predictable. Those in the area of the river are reminded to exercise extreme caution. The press release on the matter mentioned that boaters should be reminded that faster currents make getting separated from the boat easy, with an unoccupied boat also posing a potential risk to those downstream.
