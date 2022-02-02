Police are investigating a situation in which a person was struck and killed by a train in Fort Collins, Colorado.
According to police, the incident happened around 5:45 PM on February 1 in the area of the 3100 block of McClelland Drive.
Information about the identity of the person has not been released, aside from that he is male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear why the man was on the tracks, though this is being investigated.
The length of the train that struck the man resulted in the intersection of Horsetooth and McClelland being blocked.
Anyone with information who has not already spoken with police is asked to do so. Officer Ken Koski can be contacted at 970-416-2229.
