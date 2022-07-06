A male tubers that was involved in an accident on Clear Creek on Tuesday has died, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred at around 12:30 PM, east of Tunnel 1. Four tubers, including three men and a woman, were ejected from their tubes and flung into fast-moving water.
Two of the men were able to make it to shore on their own, according to officials. The woman was found clinging to rocks in the creek and was extracted from the water by rescue crews.
The third male was found unconscious and floating in the water. CPR was initiated at the scene and he was transported to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
"Please use extreme caution along Hwy 6 - the river is still dangerous and river hazards are plentiful. Use of a helmet, shoes and a personal floatation device are recommended," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
