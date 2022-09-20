A man died on Sunday after being brutally assaulted at Benedict Fountain Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. Investigators are now seeking any information from the public that might help identify a suspect.
Police first responded to the park at 401 East 20th Avenue, at about 2:56 PM to conduct a welfare check of the victim, Bashir Yusuf. Upon arrival, police found Yusuf unresponsive. Witnesses at the scene told police that the man was assaulted by an unknown suspect at approximately 1:30 PM.
Yusuf was pronounced deceased at the hospital later that day, officials said.
Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information regarding this incident, should contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
