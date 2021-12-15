Earlier this month, on December 8, a man allegedly open fired on a National Park Service law enforcement officer at Rocky Mountain National Park. The alleged incident took place when the officer interacted with two suspects that were allegedly involved in an off-park vehicle pursuit earlier in the day.
The officer was struck by the suspect, but was wearing a ballistic vest. The bullet struck the vest, saving the officer from serious harm. Upon returning fire, the officer struck one of the suspects, resulting in undisclosed injuries.
On Wednesday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced that Daron Marquel Ellis has been charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, which carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Ellis made his initial appearance in Federal Court in Denver on Monday and was advised of the charge pending against him and was ordered to remain in custody.
The incident took place near the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Read more about what happened on that day here.
