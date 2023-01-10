The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man that allegedly threw a bicycle at a moving train at the RTD’s Florida Avenue Station.
According to police, the unidentified suspect threw the bike on December 21. It reportedly landed between train car couplers and became lodged in a set of sliding glass doors. Police report that the incident resulted in around $6,000 in damage.
"The suspect is described as a white man, about 22-29 years old and standing about five feet, eight inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball cap, gray jacket, black shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, black gloves and a backpack," the release said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 303-739-6083.
