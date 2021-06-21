A man that was caught dumping "bags of human waste from his camp latrine" into a high-mountain stream in Colorado is likely to regret his act of pollution.
After the man was caught, Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson supervised while he cleaned up his own mess. A reminder from Wildlife Officer Nicholson on Twitter later told the public to not use the natural landscapes of Clear Creek County as a toilet or personal dump.
The individual also received a court summons where he will see a judge that will determine a fine.
When camping in Colorado, it's important to have a plan for human waste.
For starters, do the deed at least 200 feet from a water source and bury it in a hole that's 6 to 8 inches deep. Don't forget to pack out toilet paper, either.
Leave No Trace has a great page that talks about how to safely construct a campsite latrine, including tips like building a latrine in a place with a lot of sunlight, finding a spot where runoff won't wash feces away, and using a hiking pole to mark the spot.
It's also important to note that latrines of this style, also called 'cat holes', aren't effective in alpine terrain where extreme cold temperatures are present and where the soil lacks organisms crucial for decomposition, according to Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. Instead of building a latrine in alpine terrain, pack out all waste.
If you're camping in Colorado, visit the Leave No Trace latrine building page first. Find it here.
"The individual"? When you see irresponsible camper trash don't you just wonder "who are these people"? I want to know and understand such ignorance. Who is this guy? What were the full consequences? BTW if you find trash with a name and address leave it be and get a cop or wildlife officer to check into it. If the officer has cajones the result will be good. We owe it to the land. This creep is beyond the pale...
